Barcelona are working to reinforce their squad, the team will start the preseason on July 4, and Xavi Hernandez wants the team to have new signings. But the Cules have a big problem: their economy.

According to reports, the Spanish team would have everything agreed with Robert Lewandowski to become a new Barcelona player. According to journalist Javier Miguel, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Lewandowski over a 3-year contract with a salary of 9,000,000 euros net per year.

However, the team chaired by Joan Laporta needs to negotiate with Bayern Munich, as the player has a contract until 2023. And that is where the situation seems to be getting complicated. According to Bild, Bayern have reportedly valued the 33-year-old striker at 40 million euros, and Barcelona cannot afford to spend that money. While the Cules and Bayern Munich have yet to reach an agreement, one of the most prestigious teams in the world would be interested in signing the Pole.

Prestigious Premier League team reportedly interested in signing Robert Lewandowski

Manchester United's main target was to sign Darwin Nunez, but after the 22-year-old Uruguayan decided to join Liverpool, they had to change their plans. Now, the Red Devils are ready to join the race for Bayern Munich's wantaway forward Robert Lewandowski, according to the Daily Star.

As reported by The Sun, Manchester United would be willing to pay the £400,000 (€468,000) per week wages that Lewandowski would demand. In addition to signing a top-quality striker, United would fulfill Cristiano Ronaldo's high demands. It is believed that the Portuguese has let Erik ten Hag know that next season he wants to partner up with another striker in United's attack.

In this context, Manchester United are not the only team interested in signing the 33-year-old striker. According to reports, Chelsea and PSG are closely following in the footsteps of the Pole. However, Lewandowski made it known that he desires to sign for Barcelona.

Speaking to Polish outlet Sport ONET, he said. “No other offers were even considered by me other than that of Barcelona. I want to leave Bayern, that’s clear”. What is known is that if Barcelona and Bayern Munich do not reach an agreement, Manchester United are ready to make a bid for the striker.