Xavi Hernandez has already secured his first two signings. However, Barcelona's sights are still set on signing Robert Lewandowski. The problem is that Bayern Munich are complicating negotiations but the Polish striker appears to have an ace up his sleeve.

Barcelona have two main objectives for next season: to solve the club's financial debts and to build a squad with high-level players. And for weeks now, the Spanish club's officials have been working to achieve both.

The club signed a deal with Spotify for around €280 million, plans to sell 49% of Barça Licensing & Merchandising (BLM), and close a deal with CVC for TV rights. In addition, a 50% cut in players' salaries would be implemented. By doing so, it is hoped that the Cules will be able to comply with La Liga's financial fair play requirements and will be able to sign players.

The solution to get Bayern to agree to sell Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona and Lewandowski have already reached an agreement. According to journalist Javier Miguel, the Pole has agreed to a 3-year contract with a salary of 9,000,000 euros net per year. However, Barcelona still have to negotiate with Bayern Munich, as the player has a contract with the German club until 2023, and that's where the situation gets tricky.

According to Bild, Bayern have reportedly valued the 33-year-old striker at 40 million euros. While according to Sport newspaper, Barcelona is not planning to offer more than 30,000,000 euros for the player. The fact is that the German team's officials are known for being firm and not complying with the wishes of others, but instead meeting the needs of the club. But Lewandowski would seem to have an ace up his sleeve that would make things work out.

As reported by Bild, Bayern could be forced to accept significantly less than their asking price due to the 'Webster Rule'. The rule allows players over 28 years of age to terminate their contracts provided they have served at least two years. Lewandowski's current contract with the Bavarians is set to expire next summer. As the Pole communicated, his history with Bayern is over and it remains to be seen if he will join Barcelona.