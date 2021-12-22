Barcelona and Manchester City are reportedly closing in on an agreement for the transfer of Ferran Torres to Xavi Hernandez's side. Los Cules, however, may have had to found a particular way to make this deal possible.

It looks like Xavi Hernandez will get his first big signing since taking the reins of Barcelona. A report from Marca claim the La Liga giants could finally reach an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres.

Los Cules got off to a disastrous start to the season, suffering a group stage crash in the UEFA Champions League that saw them drop to the Europa League for the first time in more than a decade.

Since then, it became crystal clear that rebuild couldn't wait any longer and changes were expected to come by winter. However, the club's financial crisis suggested it would be hard for Xavi to land new players that fast, but Barca may have found the way to afford Ferran.

Report: Barcelona's plan to sign Ferran Torres from Man City

Barcelona are undoubtedly one of the most attractive destinations for any soccer player on Earth. But at the end of the day, their prestige is not enough if they can't afford what the biggest names in world soccer demand.

That's why they had to make an extra effort to make Ferran Torres' arrival possible. According to Guillem Balague, Barcelona took a huge bank loan in order to satisfy Manchester City's demands.

Torres would make his way to Camp Nou in a €55 million move ($62m) plus €10m ($11m) in add ons. It remains to be seen whether this will be the answer for El Blaugrana's problems or just another blow for their finances.