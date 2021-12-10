Following a report that claimed Xavi Hernandez has already transfer listed three Barcelona player, the clearout would continue as he's had enough of three others. Although one of them may still have a chance to turn things around.

Report: Xavi's Barcelona clearout to have 3 more victims but one could get another chance

Changes will come sooner than expected in Barcelona following their shocking UEFA Champions League group stage elimination that will see them play in the Europa League after more than a decade. Xavi Hernandez is clearly furious and the rebuild will have to happen fast.

A report stated the Spanish manager has already given the green light for the departures of three big-name players after his side fell to a disastrous defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in Germany which resulted in a third-place finish in Group E.

It's never been a secret that Xavi was appointed to conduct rebuild after Ronald Koeman's disappointing spell, but this chaotic situation may force him to make harsh decisions just a few months into his tenure. Sport reports that time is up for three other players - with only one of them having a possibility to prove everyone wrong.

Samuel Umtiti

A name that Barcelona have tried to get rid of for a long time but were unable to do so due to his expensive salary and lack of interested teams. Samuel Umtiti has not played a single minute for the Cules this season and that will probably not change even with Xavi at the helm.

Finding a destination for him might be an extremely tough task for the club, which won't have other option but to rescind his deal if they want him gone. Then again, that would cost them a lot of money - something the club lacks right now.

Luuk de Jong

He's not been at the club for as many years as Umtiti, yet his days at Camp Nou would already be numbered. Luuk de Jong was a quite strange, last-minute signing the Catalans have made while they moved on Antoine Griezmann.

The move didn't make sense except for Ronald Koeman's interest in his fellow Dutchman striker, who has previously performed well for Sevilla. But de Jong's performances at the Blaugrana have left a lot to be desired and his experience wouldn't last more than six months.

Philippe Coutinho

The report also cites former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, who after nearly four years in Barcelona has never looked like the player who shone in the Premier League - and who cost El Blaugrana $148.50 million.

However, his would be a different case. Xavi reportedly sees potential in him and trusts that Coutinho can still get back to his best version once and for all. But the club's hierarchy might be concerned with his massive contract and disappointing level. So, it remains to be seen if he can change their opinion by the end of the month.