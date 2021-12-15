It's been a rough year for FC Barcelona fans and it doesn't seem it's going to get any better. Check out all the players who left the team in 2021, including Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero.

Not so long ago, no one wanted to cross paths with FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. Now, they're not even going to take part in the knockout stage and will test their luck in the UEFA Europa League instead.

Barcelona's fast debacle has gone way beyond Lionel Messi's departure. Obviously, losing one of the greatest players of all time is going to take a toll on your ability to compete, but it started way before Messi.

Poor money management, bad decisions, questionable signings, and even bad luck has hurt the Catalans over the past couple of years. So, now that Sergio Aguero was forced to retire, let's take a look at all the players who left Barcelona in 2021.

Messi, Aguero, And All Barcelona Players Who Left The Team In 2021

Emerson - Tottenham - €25,000,000

Junior Firpo - Leeds - €15,000,000

Jean-Clair Todibo - Nice - €8,500,000

Francisco Trincao - Wolverhampton - €6,000,000

Carles Aleñá - Getafe - €5,000,000

Juan Miranda - Betis - Free transfer

Monchu - Granada - Free transfer

Matheus Fernandes - Palmeiras - Free transfer

Miralem Pjanic - Besiktas - Free transfer

Lionel Messi - PSG - Free transfer

Yusuf Demir - Rapid Vienna - Loan

Alex Collado - Granada - Loan

Luuk de Jong - Sevilla - Loan

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico de Madrid - Loan

Sergio Aguero - Retired

Xavi's team currently sits at the eighth spot in the La Liga table with just 24 points, winning 6 of 16 fixtures this season. They're three points behind Rayo Vallecano for the final UEFA Europa League spot and trail league-leader Real Madrid by a whopping 18 points.

Moreover, it's not like they have a lot to work with to try and solve this crisis right away. Other than Memphis Depay and the glimpses of Ousmane Dembelé, there's not too much talent on their roster.

It's been a helluva ride and Barcelona enjoyed perhaps the greatest stretch in modern soccer history but all good things eventually come to an end. Now, they have a long, tough road ahead of them to get back to the top.