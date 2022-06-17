Barcelona are still working to become a top team again and Xavi Hernandez has already begun to draw up the squad for the 2022-2023 season. Following the approval of the Extraordinary Assembly, the Cules are expected to make a new offer to Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are still working to become a top team again, and the club's officials are also working to solve the economic debts and get Barcelona back on track. The team will start the preseason on July 4, and Xavi Hernandez has already begun to draw up the squad for the 2022-2023 season.

Everything seems to indicate that the coach does not intend to count on several experienced players. A few days ago Dani Alves' (39) departure from the team was confirmed, and the permanence of Gerard Pique (35) is still in doubt.

It would appear that the only experienced players who are still important for Barcelona are Jordi Alba (33), Sergio Busquets (33), and the main target of their transfer window, Robert Lewandowski (33). Barcelona would have everything agreed upon with the player, and now with the approval of the sale of 49,95% of BLM and 25% of the TV rights will be able to satisfy Bayern Munich with an offer.

Barcelona to bid for Robert Lewandowski again

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona has worked out an impressive offer for Lewandowski considering their financial situation. The club is willing to offer a three-year deal worth in the range of €10 million annually.

Likewise, Barcelona's Extraordinary Assembly approved the proposals presented by the officials to reactivate the Club's economy. The Cules will sell 49.95% of Barça Licensing & Merchandising (BLM) and 25% of the TV rights, and they estimate that they will earn 600 million euros for both operations. This income will allow Barcelona to sign Xavi's favorite player.

Initially, it was said that Bayern Munich intended to trade the Polish striker for €40 million. In May, according to Sport, The Cules sent an offer to the German club for €30 million. The offer was not even considered.

Now, following the approvals of the Extraordinary Assembly, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Lewandowski. It is believed that the Spanish team will bid 37 million euros.