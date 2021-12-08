Barcelona lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich in Matchday 6 of the 2021-22 Champions League group stage and failed to qualify to the next round. Now, they will play in the Europa League. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Barcelona have failed to qualify to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since season 2000-01. It was the toughest test for coach Xavi Hernandez so far, and the team failed to win against Bayern Munich in Germany.

The Catalans have struggled to get good results this season. While they’re currently in the seventh spot in La Liga standings, in the Champions League, they lost their first two matches, putting the qualification on the line.

Since Xavi took charge of the team, Barcelona couldn’t win Europe. They drew to Benfica without goals at the Camp Nou and now lost 3-0 to Bayern, their fourth consecutive defeat against the Germans. Now, the Cules will play in the Europa League for the first time in their history (they have played in the UEFA Cup, before it’s change of format in 2008-09).

Barcelona are headed to the Europa League: Funniest memes and reactions

After losing 8-2 to Bayern in the last edition of the tournament and then failing 3-0 to the Germans again at the Camp Nou, Barcelona beating Bayern in Munich seemed like mission impossible. Especially since they have never won at Allianz Arena.

While the start of the match was quite tight, it was just a matter of time for Bayern Munich to hurt the visitors. First, Thomas Muller scored in the 34th minute after an assist from Lewandowski. Then, Ter Stegen failed to save a strike from Sane in the 43th minute, before Musiala scored the third. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.