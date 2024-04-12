Barcelona will take on Real Madrid on April 21st and will sport a jersey with Karol G as the sponsor.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to face each other in the famed Spanish Derby from the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday April 21st. It will be a highly anticipated match as Barcelona are second in LaLiga and far behind Real Madrid who seem set to win the championship.



One thing that will catch the eyes of the world will be the jersey sponsor for said match. Barcelona is sponsored by Spotify and at times sports the logos of rock bands and singers as a way to promote certain artists on the platform.



The singer in question on the kit will be Colombian singer Karol G, the reason Barcelona and Spotify have agreed to do this action is because, the club and sponsor want “to pay tribute to those individuals who change the rules of the game, who overcome barriers, and who leave a legacy to the new generations for expressing themselves just as they are.”

Who is Karol G?

Karol G, whose full name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, is a Colombian reggaeton singer and songwriter. Born on February 14, 1991, in Medellín, Colombia, she gained prominence in the Latin music scene with hits like “Ahora Me Llama,” “Mi Cama,” and “Tusa,” the latter featuring Nicki Minaj.



Karol G is known for her energetic performances, catchy tunes, and contributions to the reggaeton and Latin urban music genres. At 33, Karol G is considered one of the most influential reggaeton and urban pop artists.



The new kit will debut on Saturday by the women’s team in the match against Villarreal.