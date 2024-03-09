Real Madrid and Barcelona are in a tight race to conquer La Liga. Throughout the entire tournament, Carlo Ancelotti’s team has had Girona as their main rival, but in recent weeks, Xavi’s squad has closed the gap.

Barça are the defending champions and, with the arrival of names like Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Felix, they were supposed to be closer to the top. At some point in the season, the crisis was so severe that Xavi Hernandez confirmed he will leave his position as coach next summer.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are one of the best teams in Europe with an explosive trident: Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo. Despite being eliminated early from Copa del Rey, they are favorites in La Liga and the main adversary of Manchester City in the Champions League.

When will Real Madrid vs Barcelona be played?

The long awaited game between Real Madrid and Barcelona as part of Matchday 32 will be played on Sunday, April 21 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The official announcement was made by the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, during an interview with Movistar Plus.

“The Real Madrid-Barcelona match will be on Sunday, April 21, at nine in the evening (local time), and on that day, all football fans in Spain and around the world will be eagerly awaiting to see what happens in that Classic, as I believe the league will still be very tight, and a lot can be decided there.”