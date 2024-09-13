Martino provides key update on Messi's injury ahead of Inter Miami's match against Philadelphia Union

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino made statements about Lionel Messi's physical condition, clarifying the chances of his return to the field for the match against Philadelphia Union.

Inter Miami will face the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night, and the 2024 Major League Soccer match has a special appeal as it could mark Lionel Messi‘s return to the field. Head coach Gerardo Martino spoke about the Argentine superstar’s physical condition and dispelled doubts about his availability.

Messi has completed his final training session with the Herons, and there is speculation that he could see action against Philadelphia, two months before his last match. According to Martino quotes, it would not be strange to see Messi back in play when the lights of Chase Stadium turn on for the conference-leading team in another MLS meeting.

“Messi is fine. Yesterday he was back to training, and he is scheduled to play in tomorrow’s game,” said Gerardo Martino in press conference about Messi’s physical condition. “We always thought that Philadelphia was the game for his return,” declared the Inter Miami head coach, providing solid reasons to believe Messi will make his return to the field.



“We are all happy to have the best soccer player in the World in the team again, that whit him were in winning streak,” said Martino, who also confessed that he “will define the strategy for Messi, but he is available”. At the beginning of the week, alarms were raised when the former Barcelona star missed a practice, but it was later revealed that it was due to a flu.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lies on the grass with an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

When was the last time Messi played?

Messi last played on July 14, 2024, in the final of the 2024 Copa America, where the Argentina national team defeated Colombia 1-0 to become back-to-back champions. In that match, the Inter Miami superstar left the field in the second half due to an injury. After a two-month recovery period, Messi is available for Gerardo Martino to consider for the game against the Philadelphia Union in the MLS.

For Inter Miami, Messi’s last appearance was on June 1st, when the Herons drew 3-3 with St. Louis City FC in Matchday 17 of the MLS. The Argentine scored a goal in that game, which was his last appearance before competing in the Copa America.

What injury did Messi suffer?

During the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, Messi twisted his left ankle, resulting in a ligament injury in the affected area. In the days following the unfortunately play, the former Paris Saint Germain experienced significant swelling, which subsided enough to allow him to begin his recovery.

“He had 15 days of good training, and we hope he keeps evolving. We just need to keep his injury in mind,” said Inter Miami coach Martino optimistically about Messi’s status.