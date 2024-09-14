Trending topics:
Where to watch Club America vs Chivas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club America face Chivas for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Brian Rodriguez of America
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportBrian Rodriguez of America

By Leonardo Herrera

Club America will take on Chivas in a highly anticipated Matchday 7 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the U.S. can catch all the action live, with details on kickoff times and broadcasts readily available. For those looking to stream the game online, various options will also be provided, ensuring no one misses this classic rivalry.

[Watch Club America vs Chivas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 7 in Apertura 2024 promises a clash of titans as two of the Liga MX‘s fiercest rivals, go head-to-head. The game is set to captivate fans across Mexico, with both sides eager to secure a crucial victory. Club America, currently struggling, find themselves in a precarious position with only 6 points, trailing Necaxa by 4 points in the race for a Requalification spot.

In contrast, Chivas Guadalajara are in better shape, sitting on 11 points and just 2 points shy of the Quarterfinals. While both teams are desperate for points, this encounter holds significant weight beyond the three points at stake, as it could shift the momentum for either side in the fight for playoff positions.

When will the Club America vs Chivas match be played?

Club America will clash with Chivas in a highly anticipated Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 7 showdown this Saturday, September 14th. The action is set to kick off at 8:50 PM (ET).

Roberto Alvarado of Guadalajara – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Roberto Alvarado of Guadalajara – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Club America vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:50 PM
CT: 7:50 PM
MT: 6:50 PM
PT: 5:50 PM

How to watch Club America vs Chivas in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Club America and Chivas. Watch every play unfold live by streaming the game nationwide on Fubo with a free trial, or catch comprehensive coverage on ViX, TUDN USA, and Univision.

