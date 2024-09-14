Trending topics:
NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear to Jerry Jones about long term future with Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott revealed his long term plans with the Dallas Cowboys after signing a big contract extension.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott finally got a four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. After putting MVP number in 2023, Jerry Jones rewarded his quarterback.

It was a very tough negotiation with the real possibility of Dak becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025. However, just hours before the start of a new season, both parts got a deal done.

Now, there’s no more margin of error. The Cowboys have to be a contender in the NFL and win a Super Bowl for the first time in almost three decades. That’s why Prescott has something clear about his future.

How many years does Dak Prescott have left with Dallas Cowboys?

During an interview with his brother Tad, Dak Prescott guaranteed this won’t be his final contract with the Dallas Cowboys. So, considering that scenario, retirement is absolutely not an option in 2028 when the deal expires.

“First of all, I plan to play more than four years. So, Jerry is going to owe me another contract. I want to get that straight (laughs). I owe so much to the city of Dallas. I want to be able to deliver my end of the deal and bring a Super Bowl that’s long overdue to the city, the Jones family and the Cowboys organization.”

Is Dak Prescott the highest paid quarterback in the NFL?

Dak Prescott is the highest paid quarterback in NFL history with $60 million annually. Those $240 million total topped the recent deals for Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence.

It all happened a few days after CeeDee Lamb signed his four-year, $136 million contract extension. Dak knows the wide receiver will be a key factor for his success.

“CeeDee deserved it. He is the best in the league. We want to outplay these contracts that we’re in. We’re locked in. The best is yet to come. I feel like I’m at the peak of my career. This is only the beginning of our relationship. The wins and the Super Bowls that we’re going to accomplish.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

