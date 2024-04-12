In a show of true fandom Javier Caireta-Serra, a filmmaker, spent the night in a bathroom at the Santiago Bernabéu, and witnessed Real Madrid – Manchester City the following night.

It was a UEFA Champions Leaguequarter finals for the ages,Real Madrid and Manchester City put on a show that can easily be considered one of the best soccer matches of the year. A 3-3 draw left the series open and soccer fans wanting more.

One Real Madrid supporter got to watch the match for “free” but earned that right in a particular way. Real Madrid supporter Javier Caireta-Serra was not able to get tickets for the highly anticipated match and thought of an alternative to see the game, hide in the bathroom the night before.

How did Javier Caireta-Serra do that? He paid for a tour of the famed Santiago Bernabéu and spent the entire night and most of the next day hiding from security in a bathroom. Eventually when the stadium doors opened for fans the following evening, Caireta-Serra simply walked into one of the stands and held firm as fans eventually made their way in.

Who is Javier Caireta-Serra?

Javier Caireta-Serra is a Youtuber who uploads various videos of his Real Madrid fandom. In his X profile, Caireta-Serra is a 3D artist & Filmmaker. He also wrote on his X account:

“Final reflection on the historic video of the Bernabéu bathroom:

Those who take it badly, or are not happy, or need more…, or are people with complexes.



The traditional press, once again portrayed. Even TV networks asked me if it was real to broadcast the images.”