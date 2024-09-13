Trending topics:
NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss reacts to LeBron James’ decision about Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss weighed in on a decision LeBron James made regarding how his son, Bronny James, will address him on the court.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Toronto Raptors
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Toronto Raptors

By Gianni Taina

This season, the NBA could witness a historic moment as LeBron James and his son, Bronny, are on track to become the first father-son duo to play together in the league. But one burning question among fans is: Will Bronny call LeBron “dad” on the court? Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shared her thoughts, reflecting on a similar experience with her own father.

LeBron has made it clear, though, that “dad” won’t fly during game time. “At home, I’m ‘Dad.’ But on the court, he’s gotta call me ‘2-3,’ ‘Bron,’ or even ‘GOAT’ if he wants. It’s up to him,” LeBron said during an episode of The Shop.

Jeanie Buss recently spoke on the topic in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, referencing her experience with her father, the late Dr. Jerry Buss, who owned the Lakers before her. “You know, I never had that conversation with LeBron or Bronny, but in business situations, I always addressed my father as Dr. Buss,” she told Chuck Schilken.

“I wanted to keep that boundary clear because that helped us — we weren’t bringing work home to the dinner table. So I think LeBron and Bronny are very prepared for this. And I’m excited for them to have this opportunity,” Buss concluded.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Bronny James after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Bronny James after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James eager to share the court with Bronny

As LeBron nears the unprecedented milestone of playing alongside his son, Bronny, excitement is building. The Los Angeles Lakers are set to make NBA history at Crypto.com Arena, with LeBron and Bronny potentially suiting up together.

In a recent episode of The Shop, LeBron opened up about his anticipation. “I’m so excited for training camp,” he said. “Having your son work with you is like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back and think, ‘this is really cool.’”

Jeanie Buss explains decision to hire JJ Redick

In an interview on the Petros and Money Show on AM 570, Buss discussed the recent hiring of JJ Redick, giving insight into why the organization chose him as their new head coach.

We wanted to think differently,” Buss said. “He’s got a vision. I’m not comfortable talking about the basketball specifics, but we were looking for a candidate who would bring something new and really focus on developing young players.”

Buss made it clear that the Lakers are fully behind Redick as he takes on the challenge of leading one of the NBA’s most high-profile teams. “J.J. is the right person for us. He knows what this league is about, and I think he’ll be a great leader.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

