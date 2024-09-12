CeeDee Lamb sent a strong message to the NFL about what's coming with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys looked ready for a Super Bowl run during an impressive 33-17 win at Cleveland in Week 1. After getting big contract extensions, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott were absolutely synchronized.

A few weeks ago, Lamb was in the middle of a tough negotiation with Jerry Jones trying to get paid in the same level as Justin Jefferson. In the end, the wide receiver signed a four-year, $136 million deal.

Meanwhile, Prescott wanted a lot more after Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence reset the market at the quarterback position. In massive news for the NFL, just hours before the opener against the Browns, a four-year, $240 million contract was confirmed.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t favorites to win the Super Bowl. There are many teams ahead of them such as the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers or the Baltimore Ravens.

However, CeeDee Lamb warned the NFL that his chemistry with Dak Prescott is only going to get better. If they managed to dominate a powerful defense like Cleveland, anything is possible.

“I’m back. There wasn’t much of a drop-off, but obviously there was room for improvement. We got better this week and it should be on display this Sunday. Our rhythm should improve.”