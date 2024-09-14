NFL News: Patrick Mahomes’ teammate fined $5,582 for unnecessary roughness in Chiefs' Week 1 win

It's not a huge fine, but Patrick Mahomes' teammate will need to learn from this and avoid repeating the mistake. The Kansas City Chiefs are not exempt from the league’s penalties designed to prevent unnecessary contact.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been hit with a $5,582 fine for one of Patrick Mahomes’ teammates, who has worked closely with him this season. The player in question is Isiah Pacheco, the standout running back who unfortunately made a mistake against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to reports, Pacheco was penalized for making unnecessary contact by lowering his head too much. Although no flag was thrown during the play, the league decided to fine Pacheco for the infraction. The play occurred in the third quarter with the Ravens trailing 10-13, on a first and ten with 12:44 remaining on the clock.

Developing story…