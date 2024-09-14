NFL News: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase sends clear message to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and other teams

Prior to Week 2 of the NFL season, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase sent a clear message to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, and the rest of the league.

At the start of a new NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals made headlines, but not for their strong performance—instead, they suffered a surprising defeat to the New England Patriots. However, their star WR Ja’Marr Chase stood his ground, and in comments to the press, he sent a clear message to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, as well as to the rest of the teams.

The current NFL champions are the next opponents for a Bengals team that will need to quickly get back on track if they hope to remain serious contenders for at least making the playoffs.

In light of this situation, and in comments to CLNS Media, WR Ja’Marr Chase made it clear to his next opponent and the rest of the NFL: “There’s not no ‘if.’ We are the team to beat in the AFC, and we know it. We gotta act like it and we’ve got to play like it, too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arrowhead will be the setting where the Chiefs will attempt to move to 2-0 as they face a desperate Bengals team that surprisingly lost at home to the Patriots in Week 1.

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to a game New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertisement

Chase and a crucial matchup against the Chiefs

Rebounding in any sport is always the toughest challenge, especially when facing the reigning champions and one of the best teams in recent years. However, Chase remains optimistic about the upcoming game against the Chiefs.

Advertisement

see also Report: Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni remains cautious regarding A.J. Brown"s injury

“We’re not worried about outsiders,” he said. “We’re not worried about none of that that. All that noise y’all are making and stuff… we see it, hear it, but we’re not worried about it. At the end of the day, it’s about the team and what we’re doing on the field.”

Advertisement

Not only will Zac Taylor’s team need to raise their level of play, but they will also travel to Kansas with two confirmed absences: Tee Higgins and Kris Jenkins.

Zack Moss #31 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with Orlando Brown Jr. #75 after scoring a rushing touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals and a tough road ahead

Losing in Week 1 to New England has undoubtedly altered the Bengals‘ plans for the entire staff, especially with the Chiefs as their Week 2 opponents. It’s crucial for them to pay close attention to the upcoming games to start steering their season in the right direction.

Week 3, vs Washington Commanders

Week 4, vs Carolina Panthers

Week 5, vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 6, vs New York Giants

Week 7, vs Cleveland Browns