Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase sends clear message to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and other teams

Prior to Week 2 of the NFL season, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase sent a clear message to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, and the rest of the league.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

By Matías Persuh

At the start of a new NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals made headlines, but not for their strong performance—instead, they suffered a surprising defeat to the New England Patriots. However, their star WR Ja’Marr Chase stood his ground, and in comments to the press, he sent a clear message to the Kansas City ChiefsAndy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, as well as to the rest of the teams.

The current NFL champions are the next opponents for a Bengals team that will need to quickly get back on track if they hope to remain serious contenders for at least making the playoffs.

In light of this situation, and in comments to CLNS Media, WR Ja’Marr Chase made it clear to his next opponent and the rest of the NFL: “There’s not no ‘if.’ We are the team to beat in the AFC, and we know it. We gotta act like it and we’ve got to play like it, too.”

Advertisement

Arrowhead will be the setting where the Chiefs will attempt to move to 2-0 as they face a desperate Bengals team that surprisingly lost at home to the Patriots in Week 1.

Ja&#039;Marr Chase Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to a game New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertisement

Chase and a crucial matchup against the Chiefs

Rebounding in any sport is always the toughest challenge, especially when facing the reigning champions and one of the best teams in recent years. However, Chase remains optimistic about the upcoming game against the Chiefs.

Report: Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni remains cautious regarding A.J. Brown\&#039;s injury

see also

Report: Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni remains cautious regarding A.J. Brown"s injury

“We’re not worried about outsiders,” he said. “We’re not worried about none of that that. All that noise y’all are making and stuff… we see it, hear it, but we’re not worried about it. At the end of the day, it’s about the team and what we’re doing on the field.”

Advertisement

Not only will Zac Taylor’s team need to raise their level of play, but they will also travel to Kansas with two confirmed absences: Tee Higgins and Kris Jenkins.

Cincinnati Bengals

Zack Moss #31 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with Orlando Brown Jr. #75 after scoring a rushing touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals and a tough road ahead

Losing in Week 1 to New England has undoubtedly altered the Bengals‘ plans for the entire staff, especially with the Chiefs as their Week 2 opponents. It’s crucial for them to pay close attention to the upcoming games to start steering their season in the right direction.

  • Week 3, vs Washington Commanders
  • Week 4, vs Carolina Panthers
  • Week 5, vs Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 6, vs New York Giants
  • Week 7, vs Cleveland Browns
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Warriors’ Draymond Green sends strong warning to Paul George ahead of 76ers first season
NBA

NBA News: Warriors’ Draymond Green sends strong warning to Paul George ahead of 76ers first season

NBA News: Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell's teammate signs big contract extension
NBA

NBA News: Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell's teammate signs big contract extension

Bad news for Neymar Jr.: Al Hilal and Brazil star reportedly receives disappointing injury update
Soccer

Bad news for Neymar Jr.: Al Hilal and Brazil star reportedly receives disappointing injury update

Where to watch Club America vs Chivas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024
Soccer

Where to watch Club America vs Chivas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo