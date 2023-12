Barcelona vs Atletico de Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 La Liga in your country

Barcelona dreams of the first spot of the 2023-2024 La Liga standings, but recently they tied a game that moved them a little further away from the top. Atletico Madrid are enjoying a small winning streak and they want to extend it with a victory at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Barcelona are in the 4th spot of the standings with nine wins, four draws and one defeat for a total of 31 points, seven points behind the first spot which is temporarily taken by Real Madrid with 38 points like Girona but the ‘White House’ have Goal Difference of +24 and Girona only +16.

Atletico Madrid lost on November 3 against underdogs Las Palmas 2-1 in what was a humiliating defeat on the road for them, but after that defeat, Atletico Madrid won against Villarreal 3-1 and recently against Mallorca 1-0 at home.

Barcelona vs Atletico de Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid play for the 2023-2024 La Liga on Sunday, December 3 at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona. Barcelona so far has 27 goals for, three goals less than Atletico Madrid, something strange for a squad used to scoring more goals. Barcelona’s offense is led by Robert Lewandowski with 7 goals, and Atletico Madrid’s top scorer is Griezmann with 9 goals and 1 assists.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM December 4

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM December 4

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM December 4

Indonesia: 4:00 AM December 4

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM December 4

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM December 4

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM December 4

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM December 4

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM December 4

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM December 4

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Barcelona vs Atletico de Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, DAZN Belgium

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: LaLigaTV, ITVX, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, ITV 4

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN Italia

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV 2, Movistar Plus+

Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, ITVX, Viaplay UK, ITV 4, Viaplay Sports 1

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes