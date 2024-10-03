Inter Miami star Lionel Messi expected to achieve MLS feat never seen in US sports history

Lionel Messi has already guided Inter Miami to their first-ever Supporters' Shield, and the Herons now have their eyes set on the MLS Cup. But for Messi, these accomplishments are just the beginning, as the Argentine superstar is on the brink of an extraordinary achievement.

Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami transformed the club. Since his debut on US soil in July 2023, Leo immediately became Major League Soccer‘s top star and led the Herons to their first two titles, the Leagues Cup and the Supporters’ Shield. Now, he is expected to achieve something rarely seen in US sports history.

The Argentine forward’s stellar performances have made him the frontrunner for the 2024 MLS MVP award. His mesmerizing dribbles, goals, and assists have set him apart as the league’s top talent. However, there is one detail that cannot be overlooked: Messi has only featured in 49% of Inter Miami’s games this season, and no player in major US sports leagues has ever been named MVP while playing in less than half of their team’s matches.

Physical problems have limited Lionel’s availability. A hamstring injury in March sidelined him for nearly a month. Later, during the Copa America 2024 with Argentina, Messi suffered a severe ankle injury in the final against Colombia, which required a two-month recovery period.

Inter Miami did well with and without Messi

Despite Messi’s absences, Inter Miami flourished throughout the season, dominating the MLS Eastern Conference with 20 wins, 8 draws, and just 4 losses. In the 17 matches the Argentine forward played, he contributed to 32 goals (17 goals and 15 assists), an astonishing rate that outpaces his MVP competitors. Interestingly, the team’s points-per-game average was slightly higher without Messi on the field (2.13) than with him (2.12).

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez celebrate vs Columbus Crew

Messi’s rivals for the MLS MVP title

While Messi leads the MVP conversation, several other players are in contention. DC United’s Christian Benteke is currently the league’s top scorer with 22 goals, followed by LAFC’s Denis Bouanga with 19, and Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez with 18. Additional candidates include Portland Timbers’ Evander, FC Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta (last year’s MVP), and Columbus Crew’s Juan Camilo Hernández.

With Major League Soccer season’s most critical matches ahead, the battle for MVP honors is still wide open, and these performances will play a pivotal role in determining the winner.