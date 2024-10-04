MLB News: Aaron Boone makes something clear about Yankees LF drama with Verdugo, Dominguez

The left field position remains a point of uncertainty for the New York Yankees as they prepare for the ALDS. Manager Aaron Boone has yet to announce his starter for Game 1.

Aaron Boone knows he needs to have everything set when it comes to the roster for Game 1 against the Kansas City Royals in the American League Division Series, which starts on October 5 at New York Yankees‘ stadium. Recently, Boone had to address the big question of who will start in left field for the opener: Alex Verdugo or Jasson Dominguez?

According to Boone, he still hasn’t decided between Verdugo and Dominguez for the starting role, but he reassured fans it’s nothing to worry about. Boone is expected to make the announcement within the next 24 hours.

While Boone hinted that he has a strong sense of which direction he’ll go, he stated, “I’m still going to let it marinate for 24 hours and make sure I’m talking to the right people.” This suggests he plans to consult with others before finalizing his decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Verdugo is currently listed as the second left fielder on the Yankees’ depth chart. He’s been filling in for Dominguez, who missed the start of the season while recovering from elbow surgery.

Advertisement

Alex Verdugo’s 2024 Season with the Yankees

So far, Verdugo has appeared in 149 games for the Yankees in 2024. He joined the team this season after spending four years with the Boston Red Sox. Despite his relatively short time in the Bronx, Verdugo has made a solid impact, with 13 home runs and 74 runs scored.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Aaron Boone issues a warning to playoff teams about Yankees" World Series ambitions

Verdugo has also tallied 61 RBIs, the third-highest total of his career, just behind his best mark of 74 RBIs with the Red Sox in 2022. In 559 at-bats this season, he’s racked up 130 hits.