NFL News: Derek Carr could get key WR back for Week 5 showdown with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Good news for Derek Carr ahead of Week 5 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs: the New Orleans Saints are expected to get a top wide receiver back for this crucial game, despite earlier reports of the player dealing with a hamstring injury.

Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints are gearing up for a big Week 5 matchup against Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s expected to be a tough game, but the good news for the Saints is that they may get one of their top wide receivers back in time for the clash.

According to the latest New Orleans Saints report, wide receiver Chris Olave could be available for the game. Earlier concerns over a hamstring injury seem to have eased, giving Carr a key weapon in what will be a critical matchup.

Olave has only one touchdown so far in the 2024 NFL season, which came during Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He also played in the Saints’ Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, a defeat that extended the team’s current losing streak.

Carr spoke about the excitement of returning to Arrowhead to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, acknowledging the challenge of going up against a quarterback of Mahomes’ caliber, especially knowing he’s the reigning Super Bowl champion.

Chris Olave’s 2024 season so far

While Olave has just one touchdown this season, he has yet to surpass 100 receiving yards in a single game. His closest effort came in Week 4, when he totaled 87 yards on 8 receptions out of 10 targets from Carr.

Olave has been with the Saints since 2022, and in each of the last two seasons, he’s surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. His best season to date came in 2023, when he recorded 5 touchdowns and 1,123 yards. The Saints will be hoping he can return to top form as they look to get back on track against the Chiefs.