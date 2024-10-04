The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight is getting closer and closer. Now, an UFC legend has predicted a shocking outcome for this exciting bout.

In just a month and a half, Mike Tyson will make his return to the ring to fight Jake Paul. Fans are eager to see this bout, and now a UFC legend has predicted a shocking outcome for the fight.

Jake Paul is one of the most controversial boxers in the scene. He has faced several influencers, retired fighters, and even a former basketball player, but now he is in front of one of his biggest challenges against a boxing legend.

Mike Tyson agreed to come out of retirement to fight Jake Paul. For many, it’s just an exhibition match, but both fighters are taking it seriously and promise an exciting show for the fans.

Daniel Cormier predicts surprising outcome for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

The upcoming bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has everyone talking. Paul is trying to establish himself in professional boxing, while Tyson liked the idea of returning to the ring for a big payday.

At 58, Tyson is 31 years older than Jake Paul. Many think this fight will be easy for Paul due to his youth and agility, but some experts believe Iron Mike can still surprise everyone.

Daniel Cormier, a UFC legend, is one of them. The former heavyweight champion believes Tyson is being underestimated because of his age, and he predicts a much more competitive fight than people expect.

“I understand that [he looks good at 58], and I get what he’s saying [he feels great],” Cormier said about Tyson. “What if Mike knocks him out? Then it’s over. Everything’s done.”

Mike Tyson will fight Jake Paul at age of 58

Tyson, true to form, has been discussing the fight with humor, even joking that he might be under the influence of marijuana during the bout. However, this could be a tactic to throw Paul off and make him feel more relaxed ahead of their showdown.

Where to watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?

Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson on November 15th. The bout was rescheduled due to Tyson’s health concerns, and while there’s still a chance it could be canceled, everything looks set for the fight to happen as of now.

Netflix will handle the livestream of the event. The platform is also releasing a docuseries on November 7, which will follow both Paul and Tyson in their preparations for the highly anticipated bout.

