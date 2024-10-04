Trending topics:
MLB News: Aaron Judge, Yankees to face familiar threat from dominant Royals pitcher in ALDS game 1

A showdown is brewing in the Bronx as Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees' potent lineup square off against a formidable Kansas City Royals pitcher in the opening game of the ALDS.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees in action against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
By Richard Tovar

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and his teammates face a daunting task as they prepare for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Kansas City Royals on October 5th. Standing in their way is a familiar foe: right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha.

Wacha, who has been a thorn in the side of the Yankees since joining the Royals in 2024, has a particularly impressive track record against some of New York’s biggest stars. Aaron Judge, in particular, has struggled mightily against Wacha, striking out 11 times in 18 at-bats.

The Royals’ starter has also kept Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo in check, holding them to batting averages of .063 and .273, respectively. While other Yankees have faced Wacha, only five have more than five at-bats against him.

Although Judge, Torres, and Verdugo have struggled, Yankees sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo have had more success, combining for four home runs off Wacha. Rizzo leads the team with three long balls against the right-hander.

Michael Wacha’s 2024 Season

Heading into the postseason, Wacha boasts a 13-8 record, with his most recent victory coming against the Washington Nationals by a score of 7-4. The right-hander has been one of the league’s most consistent pitchers this season, posting a 3.35 ERA, ranking him among the top 20 starters in baseball.

Wacha began his Major League career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013 and enjoyed his most successful season with the team in 2015, when he went 17-7. Before joining the Royals, he pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, and Boston Red Sox.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

