MLB News: Aaron Judge, Yankees to face familiar threat from dominant Royals pitcher in ALDS game 1

A showdown is brewing in the Bronx as Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees' potent lineup square off against a formidable Kansas City Royals pitcher in the opening game of the ALDS.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and his teammates face a daunting task as they prepare for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Kansas City Royals on October 5th. Standing in their way is a familiar foe: right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha.

Wacha, who has been a thorn in the side of the Yankees since joining the Royals in 2024, has a particularly impressive track record against some of New York’s biggest stars. Aaron Judge, in particular, has struggled mightily against Wacha, striking out 11 times in 18 at-bats.

The Royals’ starter has also kept Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo in check, holding them to batting averages of .063 and .273, respectively. While other Yankees have faced Wacha, only five have more than five at-bats against him.

Although Judge, Torres, and Verdugo have struggled, Yankees sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo have had more success, combining for four home runs off Wacha. Rizzo leads the team with three long balls against the right-hander.

Michael Wacha’s 2024 Season

Heading into the postseason, Wacha boasts a 13-8 record, with his most recent victory coming against the Washington Nationals by a score of 7-4. The right-hander has been one of the league’s most consistent pitchers this season, posting a 3.35 ERA, ranking him among the top 20 starters in baseball.

Wacha began his Major League career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013 and enjoyed his most successful season with the team in 2015, when he went 17-7. Before joining the Royals, he pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, and Boston Red Sox.