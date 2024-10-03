NFL News: Chiefs confirm Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lose yet another key weapon with big injury

The Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will miss another key weapon early in the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs may boast a 4-0 record, but Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries. After four weeks, they’re facing yet another challenge to extend their unbeaten record in the 2024 NFL season.

On Thursday, the Chiefs confirmed they’ve placed wide receiver Rashee Rice on Injured Reserve, meaning he won’t be eligible for at least four weeks. This leaves Mahomes and Reid without the team’s primary wideout for significant time.

On the back of a sensational season as a rookie, Rice blossomed into Mahomes’ favorite weapon in 2024, leading the Chiefs‘ pass catchers in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and yards per reception.

This puts both the coach and the quarterback in an even tougher spot, as Kansas City had already lost key offensive players due to injury. Veteran wideout Hollywood Brown didn’t get to play a single snap in the 2024 NFL season due to a sternoclavicular joint dislocation sustained in preseason, whereas running back Isiah Pacheco also hit the IR due to a fractured fibula in Week 2.

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

So apart from losing an experienced wide receiver and their starting running back, the Chiefs now have to figure out how to succeed without their biggest threat at WR. Reid and Mahomes have already defied the odds though, so we’ll have to wait and see whether they can overcome yet another obstacle on their way.

Which Chiefs games will Rashee Rice miss?

With Rice on Injured Reserve, the Chiefs know they will miss the wideout for at least four games. Since bye weeks don’t count in these situations, Mahomes and Reid will miss the second-year WR for at least the following games:

vs. New Orleans Saints – Oct. 7

at San Francisco 49ers – Oct. 20

at Las Vegas Raiders – Oct. 27

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Nov. 4

Andy Reid doesn’t know when Rashee Rice will be back

Speaking to reporters before the Chiefs’ announcement, Reid couldn’t reveal the extent of Rice’s injury. While the team eventually confirmed Rashee would be out for at least four weeks, the head coach claimed the wideout will continue to be tested.

“Rashee’s situation is we’re getting the swelling out of his knee, and then he’s got further tests next week. So (I) really don’t have anything to tell you. From there, we’ll see how these tests go next week and once the swelling is down there,” Reid said. “I think it’s just wait and see just is where we’re at. For his sake, we’re really hoping that things work out for the best, but let’s just see where it goes and leave it up to the doctors to see. I’m definitely not a doctor.”

It an unfortunate play, Mahomes injured his teammate by accidentally tackling Rice after throwing an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Now, the Chiefs will have to rely on the rest of their wide receivers, and Reid made it clear to Mahomes that Xavier Worthy shouldn’t be his only target.