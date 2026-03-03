Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Confirmed lineups and how to watch the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals second leg

The 2026 edition of the Copa del Rey is slowly entering its decisive phase, and today one of the first finalists will be determined. Barcelona host Atletico Madrid at their stadium, aiming for a historic comeback that could take them to the final.

The first leg ended 4-0 in favor of the squad led by Diego Simeone, meaning that the local team will need to score multiple goals to at least force a result that takes the tie to penalties.

Barcelona won’t be able to count on Eric Garcia (suspended for the first leg), while the visitors arrive in a stronger position at this stage, aiming to secure a spot in the final and await their opponent, which will come from the clash between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao.