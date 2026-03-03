Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Confirmed lineups and how to watch the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals second leg

The 2026 edition of the Copa del Rey is slowly entering its decisive phase, and today one of the first finalists will be determined. Barcelona host Atletico Madrid at their stadium, aiming for a historic comeback that could take them to the final.
The first leg ended 4-0 in favor of the squad led by Diego Simeone, meaning that the local team will need to score multiple goals to at least force a result that takes the tie to penalties.
Barcelona won’t be able to count on Eric Garcia (suspended for the first leg), while the visitors arrive in a stronger position at this stage, aiming to secure a spot in the final and await their opponent, which will come from the clash between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao.
These are the players selected by Diego Simeone to represent Atletico Madrid: Musso, Ruggeri, Llorente, Hancko, Marc Pubill, Johnny, Koke, Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez, Lookman.
Barcelona’s starting XI confirmed
These are the eleven players selected by Hansi Flick to take the field for this match: Joan Garcia, Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Fermin, Gerard Martin, Bernal, Kounde.
Referees confirmed for the match
The head referee for this match will be Rodrigo de Burgos. He will be assisted by Iker de Francisco and Asier Perez.
The fourth official appointed is Francisco Jose Ortega, while Daniel Jesus Trujillo will oversee VAR duties, assisted by Javier Iglesias as AVAR.
Kickoff time, venue and how to watch!
This important match will kick off at 3 PM ET. It will take place at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face each other in the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals second leg
Welcome to a new LiveBlog on Bolavip. This time, we’ll be covering the minute-by-minute action of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match, a key clash for both teams’ aspirations. The game is part of the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals second leg.
