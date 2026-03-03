Trending topics:
Copa del Rey

Where to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live in the USA: 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey semifinal. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available here for both television and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

Barcelona face off against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey semifinal. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

After being stunned 4-0 by Atletico Madrid in the first leg, Barcelona head home facing a daunting task. Diego Simeone’s squad dominated from the outset, turning a projected tight semifinal into a one-sided statement and moving within reach of the final.

Now, the Catalan side must attempt a four-goal comeback in front of their fans looking to miraculously reach the Copa del Rey final—an uphill battle that sets the stage for a must-watch showdown.

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

Barcelona square off against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the 2025/2026 Copa del Reysemifinal this Tuesday, March 3, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET). Barcelona must win to advance, as a tie or loss would be enough for Atletico to win the series.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Copa del Rey clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid live in the United States on ESPN+.

