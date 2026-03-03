With the NHL trade deadline on the horizon, the New York Rangers are still not rushing into a decision when it comes to Vincent Trocheck. It may sound contradictory, as Trocheck has confirmed his preferred destination amid the trade rumors.

However, Mike Sullivan, Chris Drury, and the NY Rangers still have a lot to decide about Trocheck as the sweepstakes get hot. While trading Trocheck away could provide New York with much-needed assets and draft picks, the team is under no obligation to deal him. If a suitable offer doesn’t land in the inbox, the Blueshirts can simply choose to keep him in town; after all, he is under contract through the 2028-29 season.

However, as the March 6th trade deadline approaches, the veteran center’s trade value may be hitting its absolute peak across the NHL. Still, reports suggest current offers aren’t appealing enough for the Rangers—at least not to pull the trigger right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“From what I’m hearing, selling teams have been somewhat underwhelmed by what’s being offered, [NY Rangers] included,” Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic reported on X. “Have to assume action will pick up soon but GM’s like Drury are still fishing for better returns.”

Vincent Trocheck #16 of the New York Rangers at PNC Arena

Advertisement

Who could Rangers trade Trocheck to?

Fortunately for Drury and the Rangers, Trocheck is not signed to a full No-Movement Clause (NMC). That means New York has some room to maneuver when discussing a trade, but Trocheck’s 12-team no-trade list—which he confirmed is made up of Western Conference teams—poses a significant challenge.

Advertisement

see also Mike Sullivan makes strong admission about NY Rangers amid trade deadline rumors

The options are limited to 19 franchises, primarily on the East Coast, meaning the Rangers are virtually forced to send a key player to a direct, perhaps even divisional, counterpart. Teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, and Minnesota Wild (though in the West), have been rumored to be among the frontrunners.

Advertisement

How has the season gone for the Rangers?

Drury and the front office are already hanging on by a thread in terms of fan approval. If the Rangers—on the heels of a historically bad season—ship out yet another star for a lackluster return, it may well be “all she wrote” for Drury and company.

Moreover, the Artemi Panarin trade to the Kings remains a raw topic in Manhattan. With that and the fact that Sullivan and the Rangers could lose a former first-round pick in Brennan Othmann, the backlash may be too much to bear. The Blueshirts are walking a tightrope over the city skyline, but the conditions are far from favorable—and Drury may not possess the balance Philippe Petit had when he conquered the World Trade Center in 1974.

Advertisement

Advertisement