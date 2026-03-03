Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: Al Nassr release statement after Al Fayha match

During Al Nassr’s 3-1 win against Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo sparked injury concerns after being substituted ten minutes before the final whistle while showing visible signs of discomfort. Three days after the match, the club has officially confirmed the diagnosis for the Portuguese forward.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al Fayha. He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day,” Al Nassr stated in a post on their official X account.

While the specific grade of the strain was not disclosed, the medical staff are expected to monitor his recovery closely to determine his availability for the upcoming fixtures. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, both club and country will be hoping for a swift recovery for the veteran striker.

The length of the rehabilitation process is entirely dependent on the grade of the hamstring strain. Reports indicate that the Al Nassr captain’s injury is not considered severe, suggesting a Grade 1 strain. Consequently, the recovery process is expected to last between one and three weeks.

Al Nassr prioritize Ronaldo’s long-term fitness amid title race

Following their 3-1 victory over Al Fayha—a match in which Cristiano Ronaldo uncharacteristically missed a penalty—Al Nassr have reclaimed the top spot in the Saudi Pro League. They currently sit on 61 points, holding a narrow two-point lead over rivals Al Hilal.

With only ten matches remaining in the domestic campaign, the Riyadh club is prepared to be extremely cautious with its captain. Al Nassr are desperate to avoid any potential setbacks that could jeopardize Ronaldo’s availability for the critical final stretch of the season.

Consequently, if the forward is not at 100% for the upcoming fixture against Neom on Saturday, March 7, manager Jorge Jesus is expected to leave him out of the squad to prioritize his full recovery.