Rodrygo breaks silence on terrible injury with Real Madrid that rules him out of 2026 World Cup with Brazil

Rodrygo will miss the 2026 World Cup and the remainder of the season with Real Madrid. In a statement, he addressed his absence and its impact on his career and team.

By Santiago Tovar

Following the unfortunate news of his injury, Rodrygo took to social media to address the setback. He will miss the rest of the season with Real Madrid as well as the 2026 World Cup with Brazil, events that, according to his statement, have left him feeling devastated.

“One of the worst days of my life, how much I always feared this injury… maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately… I don’t know if I deserve this, but what can I complain about? How many wonderful things I’ve already experienced, which I also didn’t deserve. A great obstacle has arisen in my life, in my career, and it prevents me from doing what I love most for a while,” Rodrygo stated on his Instagram account.

Developing story…

