Why are Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong not playing today for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals?

Barcelona face Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou for the return leg of the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals, facing the monumental task of mounting a comeback after a 4-0 loss in the opening leg. Compounding the challenge for the hosts, they will be without the services of both Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong for this crucial fixture.

Lewandowski has been ruled out of the semifinal clash after sustaining a fractured left eye socket during Barcelona’s recent 4-1 LaLiga victory over Villarreal. In an official statement on X, the club confirmed the injury.

“First-team player Robert Lewandowski picked up an injury in the recent game against Villarreal. Tests have diagnosed a fracture of the left eye socket. He will miss the game against Atletico Madrid,” Barcelona stated.

Meanwhile, the Dutch international Frenkie de Jong is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a distal biceps injury in his right leg during a training session.

Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona. (Getty Images)

“The medical tests have confirmed that the expected recovery period will be approximately five to six weeks,” the Spanish giants reported, effectively ruling the midfielder out for over a month of action.

Hansi Flick navigates growing injury list

Beyond Lewandowski and de Jong, manager Hansi Flick continues to navigate a depleted roster. Long-term absentees Gavi and Andreas Christensen remain in recovery and are unavailable for selection. Furthermore, defender Eric Garcia is suspended for the second leg following his straight red card at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

However, it is not entirely bleak for the Catalan giants. Flick will be able to lean on Pedri and Marcus Rashford, both of whom have successfully returned from recent injuries and featured in the win over Villarreal.

Their availability provides a much-needed offensive boost as Barcelona look to pull off a historic European-style “Remontada” on home soil, like they did to PSG during the Round of 16 of the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League.

