Barcelona vs Bayern: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona will host Bayern in a League stage Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here's all the key information you need, including the match schedule, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Barcelona play against Bayern in a League stage Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through various streaming platforms, with availability depending on your location. Check here to see how you can watch the game in your country.

The most anticipated clash of Matchday 3 sees two continental giants, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, face off in what promises to be an exciting encounter. Both teams come into the match with a win and a loss, making the three points crucial.

Barcelona, in strong form in La Liga, are eager to replicate their domestic performances on the Champions League stage. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich, perennial title contenders, are looking to bounce back from a surprising defeat to Aston Villa and push for the top spot in their group.

Barcelona vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 24)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 24)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 24)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 24)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 24)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 24)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Sport 24

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two, TNT Sports 4, TNT Sports 5

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, TV8, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Caliente TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4, TNT Sports 5

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, UniMás, SiriusXM FC