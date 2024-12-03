Where to watch Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen live for free in the USA: 2024-25 DFB Pokal

Bayern Munich will square off against Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 of the 2024-2025 DFB Pokal. USA fans can find all the broadcast details here, including TV and streaming platforms, so they don’t miss a single moment of this exciting matchup.

In what could be considered an early showdown for a spot in the quarterfinals, Bayern Munich will face Bayer Leverkusen, both teams eyeing a place in the next round. The Bavarians come off a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund, showcasing their trademark dominance in the Bundesliga.

After a disappointing 2023/24 campaign, Bayern are determined to reclaim their status as Germany’s top club. Their opponents, Bayer Leverkusen, haven’t quite matched their impressive form from last season, but they remain a formidable side, poised to upset the favorites and make a statement in this critical clash.

When will the Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen match be played?

Bayern will take on Bayer Leverkusen for the 2024-2025 DFB Pokal round of 16 this Tuesday, December 3. The action is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024-25 DFB Pokal match between Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange.