Coppa Italia

Where to watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo live in the USA: 2024/2025 Coppa Italia

AC Milan face Sassuolo for the 2024/2025 Coppa Italia round of 16. Fans in the United States can catch all the action, with complete kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan
© IMAGO / Beautiful SportsTijjani Reijnders of AC Milan

By Leonardo Herrera

AC Milan will take on Sassuolo in the 2024/2025 Coppa Italia Round of 16, a matchup that promises plenty of excitement. Fans in the USA can check out the broadcast details here to catch all the action, including TV and streaming platforms ensuring no moment of this thrilling clash is missed.

[Watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo online in the US on Paramount+]

The round of 16 in the Coppa Italia is underway, and one of the most exciting matchups features AC Milan, a team widely considered one of the top contenders for the title. The Rossoneri are entering the clash in strong form, having secured back-to-back victories in their last two outings—one in the Champions League and another in Serie A.

Milan will look to extend their winning streak and book a spot in the quarterfinals. Standing in their way are Serie B leaders Sassuolo, who are in solid form themselves. Despite being the underdogs, Sassuolo will aim to pull off an upset and take down the giants of Italian football.

When will the AC Milan vs Sassuolo match be played?

AC Milan play against Sassuolo this Tuesday, December 3, for the 2024-2025 Coppa Italia roundof 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM (ET).

Domenico Berardi of Sassuolo – IMAGO / LaPresse

AC Milan vs Sassuolo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo in the USA

This 2024/2025 Coppa Italia matchup between AC Milan and Sassuolo will be streamed live in the USA on Paramount+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

