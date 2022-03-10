Barcelona and Galatasaray will meet today at the Camp Nou for the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this UEL game free in different parts of the world.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 Europa League Round of 16 today

After eliminating Napoli in the Round of 32, Barcelona resume their campaign in the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League today when they host Galatasaray at the Camp Nou for the first leg of the Round of 16. Xavi's side will be looking for a positive result at home to travel to Turkey with the advantage in the series. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream this UEL game online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The Spanish team seems to have recovered its level after a disappointing start to the 2021-2022 season. With Xavi as coach, Barcelona is once again a team to be feared by any opponent.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray will be looking for their first victory at Camp Nou. It will not be an easy challenge for the Turkish team, as Barcelona have lost only 2 of their last 35 home games in the knockout round of major European competitions.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray: Starting time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Turkey: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Galatasaray: How to watch, TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Tipik

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

France: RMC Sport 4, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253

Mexico: Fox Sports App, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Star+

Netherlands: ESPN 3, Watch ESPN

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Turkey: Exxen

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App

US: FuboTV, Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App