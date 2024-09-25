Barcelona vs Getafe: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 7

Barcelona face Getafe for the Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

Barcelona and Getafe will face each other in what will be a Matchday 7 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the key details you need, including venue information and how to watch this game live in your country.

[Watch Barcelona vs Getafe live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Barcelona have kicked off their La Liga campaign in dominant fashion, winning all six of their matches in convincing style. The Catalan giants have racked up an impressive 22 goals while conceding just five, showcasing both their offensive firepower. The Cules have been relentless, leaving little doubt about their intention to challenge for the title once again.

Next up, Barcelona face a struggling Getafe side, who have had a dreadful start to the season. With just four points, Getafe find themselves in the relegation zone, clinging to the final spot. Desperate for a positive result, Getafe will aim to snatch at least a point to ease the pressure and climb out of the danger zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Getafe: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 26)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 26)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 26)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 26)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 26)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Bertug Yildirim of Getafe – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Getafe: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: TSN+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes