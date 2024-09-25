Barcelona vs Getafe: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 7

Barcelona and Getafe will face each other in what will be a Matchday 7 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the key details you need, including venue information and how to watch this game live in your country.
Barcelona have kicked off their La Liga campaign in dominant fashion, winning all six of their matches in convincing style. The Catalan giants have racked up an impressive 22 goals while conceding just five, showcasing both their offensive firepower. The Cules have been relentless, leaving little doubt about their intention to challenge for the title once again.
Next up, Barcelona face a struggling Getafe side, who have had a dreadful start to the season. With just four points, Getafe find themselves in the relegation zone, clinging to the final spot. Desperate for a positive result, Getafe will aim to snatch at least a point to ease the pressure and climb out of the danger zone.
Barcelona vs Getafe: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 26)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 26)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 26)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 26)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 26)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Getafe: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect beIN SPORTS 2
Canada: TSN+
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes