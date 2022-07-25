Juventus will play against Barcelona in a 2022 summer friendly game this Tuesday, July 26 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

In new a 2022 summer friendly game, Juventus will play against Barcelona at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Here you will find all the information you want to know about the game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams are facing each other looking to improve the performances they had last season, both quite disappointing considering that they are teams used to fighting for important things. The goal for the two in the next 2022/2023 will be to return to being the competitive teams that they always were.

For this, they are already beginning to prepare in the best way with these friendlies. Barcelona come from beating Real Madrid 1-0 in another of the games this summer 2022 and a better version of the "Cules" is already beginning to be seen. Juventus have undergone several changes in their team with the departure of some players and the arrival of others. Without a doubt, it is a team in formation that will seek to arrive in the best way at the start of the season.

Barcelona vs Juventus: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas

Live Stream: FuboTV

Barcelona vs Juventus: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Barcelona vs Juventus: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two teams have met a total of 17 times and as expected, the statistics are quite even. Only by one game of difference, Barcelona are the dominators with 7 victories while of course Juventus won 6 times, and there were also 4 draws.

The last time they faced each other was on August 8, 2021 for the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy. On that occasion, Barcelona won 3-0 with goals from Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig.

How to watch or live stream Barcelona vs Juventus in the US

The 2022 summer friendly game that Barcelona and Juventus will play this Tuesday, July 26 at the Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.

Barcelona vs Juventus: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have already defined the favorites for this game. According to Caliente, Barcelona are the favorite with have -118, while Juventus have +235. A tie would finish in a +300 payout.

Caliente Barcelona -118 Tie +300 Juventus +235

*Odds via Caliente