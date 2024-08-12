Barcelona will face Monaco for the 2024 Joan Gamper Trophy. Fans can look forward to full coverage, including detailed match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Barcelona are set to take on Monaco in the 2024 Joan Gamper Trophy, and we’ve got everything you need to know to catch the action live. Whether you plan to watch on TV or stream the match online, our comprehensive guide has you covered no matter where you’re tuning in from.

Barcelona will host a revamped edition of their traditional pre-season Catalan friendly tournament, set to take place before the upcoming season kicks off. This year’s event will feature a more intimate lineup, with only two teams participating: Barcelona and AS Monaco. While the match is friendly in nature, it’s one that fans won’t want to miss, as it offers a glimpse into both teams’ readiness for the season ahead.

After a disappointing 2023/2024 campaign, where they struggled to make an impact in any competition, Barcelona is eager to reestablish themselves as a competitive force. Meanwhile, AS Monaco, coming off a strong season as Ligue 1 runners-up and with a Champions League spot secured, are looking to fine-tune their squad for a challenging year ahead in both European and domestic competitions.

Barcelona vs Monaco: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Andorra: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Youssouf Fofana of AS Monaco – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Barcelona vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Andorra: TV3

International: YouTube, Barca One

Spain: 3Cat, TV3

UAE: Abu Dhabi Sports 1