The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 features some compelling matchups, including Barcelona versus Napoli. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this key match, along with information on how to watch it through television broadcasts and live streaming options available in your country.
In the first leg, Barcelona demonstrated superiority over Napoli, who managed only to secure a modest draw. This result leaves Napoli facing a challenging situation in the second leg of the round of 16. Despite this, the 1-1 draw, especially after being down 1-0, wasn’t the worst outcome.
Nonetheless, Napoli are aware that playing in Spain will present a tougher challenge. For Barcelona, the objective is straightforward: secure a victory to advance to the quarterfinals. While they are the favorites, but clearly getting overconfident would be a mistake.
Barcelona vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 13)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 13)
Canada: 4:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 13)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 13)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 13)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 13)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SonyLIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1, Free, Canal+ France
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
India: SonyLIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Moji Video
Ireland: discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Variety
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+, Movistar Champions League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW