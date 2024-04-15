Barcelona will receive PSG in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Barcelona vs PSG: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League Second Leg Quarterfinals

Barcelona and PSG go head-to-head in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Explore the vital details surrounding this eagerly awaited matchup, encompassing venue information, as well as details regarding television broadcasts and available live streaming options in your country.

It was anticipated that this series would be highly intense, and the first leg indeed served as irrefutable evidence of this anticipation. A lively match from start to finish, Barcelona emerged victorious with a 3-2 scoreline, a result of significant importance, particularly since it occurred in Paris. However, this outcome by no means seals the series shut.

Xavi Hernandez‘s team is acutely aware of this reality and must approach the second leg with strategic acumen. On the side of Paris Saint-Germain, the imperative is clear: they must secure a victory. Any other result would eliminate Mbappe’s team from contention, compelling them to seek a historic triumph in Catalonia.

Barcelona vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 17)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 17)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 17)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 17)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 17)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 1

Italy: Canale 5, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Mediaset Infinity

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, ViX, UniMás TUDN USA, CBS, TUDN.com