Why are Raphinha, Lewandowski, de Jong not starting today for Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

Barcelona will face El Clasico against Real Madrid with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Frenkie de Jong starting the match on the bench.

A new edition of El Clasico will take place at Camp Nou, where Barcelona will look to secure the 2025–26 LaLiga title against none other than Real Madrid. They will have to do it without Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, and Robert Lewandowski in the starting lineup: the first two are returning from injuries, while the striker’s absence is due to a tactical decision.

Raphinha was sidelined for an extended period after representing Brazil in several friendly matches. De Jong is coming off recovery from a delicate hamstring injury, so the club is easing him back gradually and he will start on the bench.

Robert Lewandowski’s situation is somewhat different. Head coach Hansi Flick and his staff decided not to start him due to tactical reasons, opting instead to use forwards such as Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres.

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The injury that sidelined Raphinha

Raphinha suffered a significant biceps femoral injury while on international duty during a friendly match with Brazil. The injury kept him sidelined for an extended period as he followed a rigorous rehabilitation program.

Raphinha of Barcelona looks on during the warm up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match in 2026.

After weeks of recovery, he finally received medical clearance in early May 2026, marking a crucial return for Barcelona’s offensive rotation just as the season reaches its final stage.

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Lewandowski’s influence on Barcelona’s attack

Robert Lewandowski continues to be the focal point of Barcelona’s attack this season, providing a veteran presence and clinical finishing in the final third. Through 27 appearances, the Polish striker has recorded 13 goals and 2 assists, proving that his movement and positioning remain vital to the team’s offensive structure.