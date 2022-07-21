Barcelona and Real Madrid are ready to play against each other in Las Vegas. Here, take a look at both teams' probable lineups for this preseason game.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet for first time before the new 2022-23 season starts. This time it will be at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada for a Club Friendly game. Although, these matchups aren't friendly at all. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV to watch this game.

Barcelona already played one game in U.S. soil against Inter Miami. The team managed by Xavi Hernandez has been trainning since July's first week back in Spain. Therefore, they are already building up chemistry on the pitch since then.

Whereas Real Madrid have been trainning just recently and arrived to the US this week. The team managed by Carlo Ancelotti is expected to have at least three preseason games before heading back to Spain to prepare for the La Liga 2022-23 season.

Barcelona probable lineup

Barcelona are most likely to show up with their stellar starting lineup. However, as Barcelona's coach Xavi has recently arrived to the Barcelona's pre season trainning camp there could be last minute changes. Nevertheless, the most probable starting lineup for Barcelona is as follows:

Barcelona probable starting XI: Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araújo, Jordi Alba, Gavi , Sergio Busquets, Pedri Gonzales, Ousmane Dembélé, Ansu Fati and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Real Madrid probable lineup

This game will be the first chance for Carlo Ancelotti to try out Real Madrid's newest signed players, however Antonio Rudiger is most likely to be newest addition to Los Bancos starting lineup in their first friendly matchup of their US preseason tour.

Real Madrid probable starting XI: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Casemiro, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr.



