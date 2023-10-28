Barcelona and Real Madrid clashed this Saturday in another edition of El Clasico. It was a crucial matchup in the race for the 2023-2024 La Liga as both teams were only separated by one point.

During the first half, Xavi and Vinicius Jr went viral thanks to a heated exchange of words on the sideline. Real Madrid’s player complained about a supposed foul by Nelson Araujo but, Barcelona’s coach wouldn’t have it.

In that moment, Xavi approached to Vinicius Jr and held the Brazilian’s face. Many fans thought this would spark a brawl. However, the player took it lightly and smiled about the situation.

Vinicius Jr and another controversial episode in El Clasico

A few minutes later, Ferran Torres tackled Vinicius Jr trying to stop a counterattack by Real Madrid. It was kind of a rugby move. That’s why, in the process of falling, Vini hit the Spanish player in the head. However, a fight was also avoided.