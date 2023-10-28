Barcelona faced Real Madrid at Olympic Stadium Lluis Companys in El Clasico. Xavi’s team are having a very solid start of their season as third place in Spain just one point behind Real Madrid and Girona.

Furthermore, they’ve been perfect at the Champions League with three wins in the same number of matches. New players such as Joao Felix, Ilkay Gündogan or Joao Cancelo make them contenders to win it all.

On the other side, Real Madrid are the biggest favorites to conquer La Liga. They’re currently in first place thanks to extraordinary performances by their new star, Jude Bellingham.

In minute 6′, Aurelien Tchouameni made a huge mistake which let Ilkay Gündogan score the first goal for Barcelona. Though David Alaba made a final effort to stop it, the midfielder took advantage of it. A defining moment in El Clasico.