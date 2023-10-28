Barcelona and Real Madrid delivered a thrilling game in the first edition of El Clasico during 2023-2024 La Liga. Before the start of the long-awaited matchup, Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones made a special appearance at Olympic Stadium Lluis Companys.

It’s important to remember that the logo of the famous rock band appeared in Barcelona’s jersey as part of a sponsorship deal between the club and Spotify. Other artists like Shakira and Rosalia have also been promoted in the popular kit.

One of the greatest moments in El Clasico occurred when the song ‘Start Me Up’ was played at Montjuic. Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood took notice of the situation and started to dance.

Who is Mick Jagger?

Mick Jagger is a legendary figure in the world of rock and roll as the lead singer of The Rolling Stones. He was born on July 26, 1943, in Dartford, Kent, England. and became one of the most influential and enduring figures in the history of music.

Jagger’s journey to rock stardom began in 1962 when he co-founded The Rolling Stones with his childhood friend Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman. The stage presence of Mick is perhaps his most defining characteristic. His dance moves and energetic strut, have made him an amazing live performer.

Beyond his musical career, Mick Jagger has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films like “Performance” and “Ned Kelly.” He has also shown a keen interest in fashion and has been a style icon for decades, influencing countless artists and trends.

Who are The Rolling Stones?

The Rolling Stones are one of the most iconic and influential rock bands in the history of popular music. Formed in London in 1962, the band originally consisted of Jagger, Richards, Jones, Watts and Wyman.

Over the years, the lineup has evolved, with notable members like Ronnie Wood and Mick Taylor joining the band at various points. They quickly gained fame during the British Invasion of the 1960s and became a vital part of the counterculture movement.

Some of The Rolling Stones’ most famous songs include “Satisfaction,” “Paint It Black,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Start Me Up,” “Angie,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” and “Brown Sugar.”