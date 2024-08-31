Trending topics:
La Liga

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 4

Barcelona host Real Valladolid in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona
© IMAGO / PressinphotoRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona

By Leonardo Herrera

Barcelona will take on Real Valladolid in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, and we’ve got all the crucial details you need. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, this preview covers everything from venue information to live viewing options in your country.

[Watch Barcelona vs Real Valladolid live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

After three Matchdays, Barcelona stand alone at the top of the table as the only team to secure victory in all three of their opening games. The Catalan giants are in impressive form and are keen to maintain their momentum to stay ahead of the pack in La Liga. However, their next challenge won’t be a walk in the park.

Robert Lewandowski and his teammates face Real Valladolid, a team that has earned four points from their first three matches. While Valladolid may not seem like a formidable opponent, they have the potential to cause an upset. Aware of their underdog status, Valladolid will be determined to fight for every point against La Liga leaders.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (September 1)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
USA: 11:00 AM (ET)

Real Valladolid’s Eray Comert – IMAGO / Alterphotos

Real Valladolid’s Eray Comert – IMAGO / Alterphotos

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Canada: TSN+, TSN2
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Eleven 3, Portugal DAZN Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports French 2
UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Yankees News: Aaron Judge's teammate steals the spotlight with bat and surprising dance moves
MLB

Yankees News: Aaron Judge's teammate steals the spotlight with bat and surprising dance moves

Dodgers' Mookie Betts makes an unexpected promise to Shohei Ohtani
MLB

Dodgers' Mookie Betts makes an unexpected promise to Shohei Ohtani

Andy Roddick chooses the greatest tennis players in US Open history
Sports

Andy Roddick chooses the greatest tennis players in US Open history

NFL News: Jerry Jones has chosen his next franchise quarterback if Dak Prescott leaves Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones has chosen his next franchise quarterback if Dak Prescott leaves Dallas Cowboys

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo