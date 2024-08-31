Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 4

Barcelona host Real Valladolid in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

After three Matchdays, Barcelona stand alone at the top of the table as the only team to secure victory in all three of their opening games. The Catalan giants are in impressive form and are keen to maintain their momentum to stay ahead of the pack in La Liga. However, their next challenge won’t be a walk in the park.

Robert Lewandowski and his teammates face Real Valladolid, a team that has earned four points from their first three matches. While Valladolid may not seem like a formidable opponent, they have the potential to cause an upset. Aware of their underdog status, Valladolid will be determined to fight for every point against La Liga leaders.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (September 1)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

USA: 11:00 AM (ET)

Real Valladolid’s Eray Comert – IMAGO / Alterphotos

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: TSN+, TSN2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Eleven 3, Portugal DAZN Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports French 2

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

