Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 4

Barcelona will take on Real Valladolid in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, and we’ve got all the crucial details you need. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, this preview covers everything from venue information to live viewing options in your country.
After three Matchdays, Barcelona stand alone at the top of the table as the only team to secure victory in all three of their opening games. The Catalan giants are in impressive form and are keen to maintain their momentum to stay ahead of the pack in La Liga. However, their next challenge won’t be a walk in the park.
Robert Lewandowski and his teammates face Real Valladolid, a team that has earned four points from their first three matches. While Valladolid may not seem like a formidable opponent, they have the potential to cause an upset. Aware of their underdog status, Valladolid will be determined to fight for every point against La Liga leaders.
Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (September 1)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
USA: 11:00 AM (ET)
Real Valladolid’s Eray Comert – IMAGO / Alterphotos
Barcelona vs Real Valladolid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Canada: TSN+, TSN2
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Eleven 3, Portugal DAZN Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports French 2
UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes