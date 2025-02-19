Soccer legend Jose Luis Chilavert names the GOAT, excludes Cristiano Ronaldo from top-five

The debate over who should be considered the greatest player in soccer history continues to captivate the sports world, with many former players and coaches weighing in. Jose Luis Chilavert, the legendary Paraguayan goalkeeper, has voiced his opinion on the matter, and surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of his top-five ranking.

“Messi is the best in history,” Chilavert declared during a 2020 interview with Radio Cooperativa. He then highlighted other iconic players, including two Brazilian greats he faced during his career: “The other two I liked were Ronaldo and Romario.”

The former goalkeeper of the Paraguayan national team also compared the Inter Miami forward to another Argentine soccer icon. “(Diego) Maradona didn’t win even 1% of what Messi won, and that’s why Lionel is better,” Chilavert remarked.

Two years later, in an interview with TyC Sports, he elaborated on the comparison, stating: “In Argentina, many say that Maradona is better than Messi, but for me, Maradona was predictable, and Messi is unpredictable. That’s the difference.”

Jose Luis Chilavert of Paraguay in action during the FIFA World Cup Finals 2002 Group B match against Slovenia.

Chilavert praised Messi’s unique style, saying: “Lionel has the ball glued to his foot; he plays so naturally. If he faces you one-on-one, you don’t know whether to run to him to reduce the spaces or stay. The free kicks he takes with such precision—when you watch them, you just want to applaud.”

Chilavert’s top five players of all time

When asked to rank the greatest players in soccer history, Chilavert was firm in his stance: “For me, Messi is the best. By far. No comparison.” He went on to complete his top five, listing: “If I have to make a ranking, I would put Messi, (Alfredo) Di Stefano, Maradona, Pele, and (Zinedine) Zidane.”

Comparing Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar

Following his glowing praise for Messi, Chilavert was asked to compare him with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr., two other standout figures of that generation. “I am a fan of Messi. He is on another planet, while the other two are on Earth. That’s the difference,” Chilavert asserted. “The day Messi leaves soccer, we will all mourn him. Thousands of years will pass, and there won’t be another one like him.”

Who is Jose Luis Chilavert?

Chilavert is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the history of South American soccer. He played with the Paraguay national team from 1989 to 2003, participating in two World Cups (France 1998 and South Korea-Japan 2002) and starring in memorable duels, especially against Argentina.

Jose Luis spent the majority of his professional career in Argentina, first at San Lorenzo and then at Velez Sarsfield, where he became a fan favorite and won the Intercontinental Cup against AC Milan in 1994. He also had stints at Sportivo Luqueño and Guarani in Paraguay, Real Zaragoza in Spain, RC Strasbourg Alsace in France, and Peñarol in Uruguay.

In addition to his remarkable goalkeeping skills, Chilavert was known for his proficiency in free kicks and penalties. His ability in this area helped him become the second-highest scoring goalkeeper in history, with 62 goals—only surpassed by Brazil’s Rogerio Ceni, who scored 132.