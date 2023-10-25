Barcelona will host Shakhtar today, October 25 at Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. The Spanish side coached by Xavi Hernandez will be looking for its third straight win in the tournament to stay at the top of the Group H standings. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Barcelona enter their third game in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League as the leaders, having secured 6 points out of a possible 6. Naturally, they are determined not to lose ground and prevent any other team from catching up with them. For this reason, they are eager to secure another victory.
Their opponents in this match will be Shakhtar, a team that recently participated in one of the most thrilling duels of Matchday 2. Despite being down 2-0 as visitors against Royal Antwerp, they showed remarkable resilience by mounting a comeback and winning 3-2. Undoubtedly, this emotional victory provides them with the momentum and enthusiasm to seek a positive result against Barcelona, giving them hope for qualification.
Barcelona vs Shakhtar: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 3:45 AM (October 26)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 6:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (October 26)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 26)
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (October 26)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 12:45 AM (October 26)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 26)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Shakhtar: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: TNT Go, HBO Max, Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Brazil GUIGO
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SonyLIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, LiveScore App, discovery+
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Go, TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: Cignal Play Premier FOOTBALL
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 2, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, UniMás, ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA