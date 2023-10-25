Barcelona vs Shakhtar: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Barcelona will host Shakhtar today, October 25 at Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. The Spanish side coached by Xavi Hernandez will be looking for its third straight win in the tournament to stay at the top of the Group H standings. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Barcelona enter their third game in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League as the leaders, having secured 6 points out of a possible 6. Naturally, they are determined not to lose ground and prevent any other team from catching up with them. For this reason, they are eager to secure another victory.

Their opponents in this match will be Shakhtar, a team that recently participated in one of the most thrilling duels of Matchday 2. Despite being down 2-0 as visitors against Royal Antwerp, they showed remarkable resilience by mounting a comeback and winning 3-2. Undoubtedly, this emotional victory provides them with the momentum and enthusiasm to seek a positive result against Barcelona, giving them hope for qualification.

Barcelona vs Shakhtar: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 3:45 AM (October 26)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (October 26)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 26)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (October 26)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 12:45 AM (October 26)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 26)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Shakhtar: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: TNT Go, HBO Max, Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Brazil GUIGO

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SonyLIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, LiveScore App, discovery+

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Go, TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: Cignal Play Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 2, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, UniMás, ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA