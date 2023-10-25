Celtic vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Celtic play against Atletico Madrid today, October 25 at Celtic Park in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After their victory against Feyenoord on Matchday 2 and a draw against Lazio in Matchday 1, Atletico Madrid have successfully maintained their position at the top of the group with 4 points. They fully understand the importance of not becoming complacent in this competition, which is why they are actively pursuing another victory.

They have a favorable opportunity to secure it since they will be facing Celtic, a team that has shown itself to be one of the weaker contenders in this season’s Champions League. The Scottish team suffered defeats in their first two games, although they put up a stronger fight on Matchday 2. However, they have consistently fallen short. To keep any hope of qualification alive, Celtic must secure a win.

Celtic vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 26)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 26)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 26)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 26)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 26)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 26)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 26)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 26)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Celtic vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+ Fox Sports 2, Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 5

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3

France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 3, LiveScore App

Italy: Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Maximum 3

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 2, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Galavision, CBS Sports Network, ViX, Univision NOW