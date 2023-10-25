Celtic play against Atletico Madrid today, October 25 at Celtic Park in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
After their victory against Feyenoord on Matchday 2 and a draw against Lazio in Matchday 1, Atletico Madrid have successfully maintained their position at the top of the group with 4 points. They fully understand the importance of not becoming complacent in this competition, which is why they are actively pursuing another victory.
They have a favorable opportunity to secure it since they will be facing Celtic, a team that has shown itself to be one of the weaker contenders in this season’s Champions League. The Scottish team suffered defeats in their first two games, although they put up a stronger fight on Matchday 2. However, they have consistently fallen short. To keep any hope of qualification alive, Celtic must secure a win.
Celtic vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 26)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 26)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 26)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 26)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 26)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 26)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 26)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 26)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Celtic vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+ Fox Sports 2, Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SonyLIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 5
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3
France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 3, LiveScore App
Italy: Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Maximum 3
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 2, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Galavision, CBS Sports Network, ViX, Univision NOW