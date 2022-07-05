As each year, FC Barcelona host a match in his stadium, now called Spotify Camp Nou, where teams around the world get into a duel against the Culers for the Joan Gamper Trophy. This 2022, the Spanish team searched in Mexico for his rival and will bring one of the most iconic clubs to play in his territory: the Pumas UNAM.

Barcelona has been in the soccer talk a lot lately. Added to the 2022 transfer market rumors, the Culers are preparing their next campaing as best as possible. During the warm-up matches, there is the Joan Gamper tourney, where teams around the world visit each year Spain to play against the Blaugranas. In this edition, it will be turn of the Pumas UNAM from Mexico to compete for the trophy.

The reports indicated that Barcelona was searching for a team from the Liga MX to fight against them for the friendly tourney. It is only one game to be played and the Culers usually use this game to present their new signings. As today, Frank Kessie and Andres Christenen are the top players that will play for them next season, but they are still open to some newcomers.

As for the rival, Pumas is a very important team in Liga MX. It is well known that they were in charge of giving the world one of the best strikers in history of soccer: Hugo Sanchez. Now, they are trying to recover and win more trophies, starting with the Joan Gamper and ruining Barcelona's party this year.

When is the match between Barcelona and Pumas UNAM for the Joan Gamper Trophy?

Barcelona will face the Pumas UNAM in the 2022 edition for the Joan Gamper Trophy next August, 7th, at 20:00 PM (local time). It will be a 90 minute match and, in case of a draw in regular time, it will be decided in a penalty shootout.

Pumas, with a pleasant memory against Spanish teams for a trophy

Back in 2004, Pumas received the invitation from Real Madrid to participate in the fight for the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy. Surprisingly, the Mexicans won with a score of 1-0 in the Merengues' house to let the world know who they were.

How many Mexican teams have played against Barcelona for the Joan Gamper Trophy?

Just one time in history there has been a Mexican team in the fight for the Joan Gamper Trophy. In 2014, Barcelona invited Leon to play at the Camp Nou in this tournament. The match was very special because Rafael Marquez, a Blaugrana's legend, was defending the colors of the ones from the Liga MX back then. Unfortunately for them, the Culers had no mercy and won 6-0 against the Panzas Verdes.