Barcelona’s Ferran Torres nets 30-minute treble: What are Messi and Ronaldo’s fastest hat-tricks?

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres has scored a hat-trick to help his team have a 5-0 advantage over Valencia in the 2024-25 Copa del Rey quarter-finals. The forward only needed 30 minutes to find the net three times in the match, and it’s the fourth fastest hat-trick for the Blaugranas in the competition. But how does this stat compare to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s quickest hat-tricks?

Messi’s fastest hat-trick with Barcelona came in the 2014-15 Liga match against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou. The Argentine star only needed 12 minutes to score three goals. Meanwhile, his fastest ever came recently with Inter Miami, needing only 11 minutes to help his team defeat New England Revolution 6-2 for the MLS, after he entered the pitch at the 57th minute.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s fastest hat-trick came in 2015, in a match between Real Madrid and Granada. The Portuguese forward scored his first three goals in just eight minutes. However, he ended up the match with five goals.

The first came with a shot to the far post from the side of the box, the second was a volley, and the third was a powerful right-footed strike from the edge of the area. His fourth was a diving finish into an empty net, and he capped off the match with a header.

Developing story.